Bethesda Selling Off The Elder Scrolls Online Anniversary Server Keepsake

Get a piece of gaming history.

The folks at Bethesda are allowing you to pick up some gaming history. I always find it incredibly interesting to see companies do this, but Bethesda is selling off some server keepsakes. More specifically, if you are fond of The Elder Scrolls Online, then you might be interested in picking up this keepsake to hang in your home.

Bethesda has taken to its official Gear website to highlight a new product that consumers can pick up. It’s a limited supply run of just 2,000 units. But the keepsake being offered is a RAM stick that comes from the server that runs The Elder Scrolls Online. This is also in celebration of the game’s ten-year anniversary.

With the game launching back in 2014, players have been able to roam around and adventure together in Tamriel. Players can still enjoy this game today, but if you’re a die-hard fan of The Elder Scrolls Online, this is a keepsake that might be well worth the investment. This keepsake will set you back $110, and with it, you’ll get a keepsake featuring RAM displayed in a frame with a commemorative plate highlighting the RAM stick comes from a server that helped keep The Elder Scrolls Online.

Meanwhile, on the back of the display, you’ll find a COA confirming the plate and RAM are legitimate. Furthermore, you’ll find what number you possess out of the 2,000 available units sold online. It’s worth noting that you can’t purchase and receive the item right now. Instead, this is only a pre-order right now.

If you want to own this server keepsake, you can pre-order a unit right now. It’s noted that these items will be mailed out to consumers sometime in July of this year. So again, if you’re a fan of the game and want to own a piece of gaming history, you can find units available to pre-order right now on the official Bethesda Gear website.

