Fallout 3 Remastered Release Still Reportedly In The Works

There was plenty of hype building up over The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Rumors were flooding the web that a remastered or remake would be coming our way. With leaked screenshots essentially confirming its existence, fans are finally waiting for Microsoft to drop this game into the marketplace. However, that’s not the only remastered release that could be coming our way. It looks like Fallout 3 is still in the works.

If you recall, there was a notable leak back when Microsoft was dealing with regulators over its recent barrage of acquisitions. The FTC document leak showcased a few plans that Microsoft had in the works, including a remastered release of both The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3. Since then, it has been believed that both were scrapped ideas.

However, that changed recently, and all eyes are on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which will supposedly be released sometime next week. While rumors continue to pour online that a release is nearly upon us, another industry insider is chiming in about the other remastered project that was supposedly in the works.

It'll be a while before we see it. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) April 15, 2025

Fallout 3 was released in 2008 and offered a big change to the gameplay experience. This RPG could see a launch again, all thanks to the leaked FTC document highlighting Microsoft’s plans. Things have since been radio silent. However, reliable industry insider NateTheHate commented on the remastered edition. When asked by a follower if he had heard anything about the game, NateTheHate stated that it’ll be a while before we see it.

Unfortunately, beyond that, we’re left in the dark. So, just how far out a Fallout 3 remastered edition is remains a mystery. But at least it looks like the game project is not being scrapped. Development might be pressing on, and if we get The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion next week, this RPG might keep some players busy until we learn more about the Fallout 3 remastered release.