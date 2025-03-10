Call of Duty: Warzone – When Will Verdansk Return?

At last, the rumors have come to an end as Verdansk has officially been confirmed to be making its return in just a matter of weeks. Considering that today is the fifth anniversary since Verdansk made its debut, the announcement is fitting as the game comes full circle. Whether you’ve been a fan from the beginning or you’re a newer Warzone player, everyone will be taken back to the glory days of the battle royale.

When Warzone moved on from Verdansk, players saw the map get hit by a nuke in a thrilling live event. However, it seems that nothing can truly break the map, as it is slated to re-launch back in its original form.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Cypher 091 | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the PPSh-41 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Overdrive Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

Rewinding the clock

Verdansk will return to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 3 update on April 3, 2025. This was confirmed by a new trailer that shows Operators reminiscing over the original Verdansk map. In the trailer, we see the original gulag showers, vehicles including the helicopter, and points of interest such as the Stadium.

The full list of Verdansk points of interest consist of:

Dam

Military Base

Quarry

Airport

TV Station

Storage Town

Superstore

Stadium

Lumber

Boneyard

Train Station

Hosptial

Downtown

Farmland

Promenade East

Promenade West

Hills

Park

Port

Prison

Veteran players will remember Superstore as the hot drop, as well as the Hospital which grew to become a fan-favorite landing. For a complete nostalgic Warzone experience, it’s thought that some of the most popular weapons from the Verdansk days will make a return. Already, Call of Duty has teased the Kilo 141 and CR-56 AMAX, weapons that were once part of the long range meta during the Verdansk era.

Currently, it’s unknown whether the return to Verdansk will remain as the original Warzone experience, or if the map will evolve to take players back through the various changes that the map went through the first time around. As the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 release date gets closer, all the details of the upcoming content drop will be revealed.