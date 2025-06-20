Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock Rivals Event Rewards

Enemies become the most unlikely allies in the Season 04 Rivals event, when Adler breaks Stitch out of jail to put to use his code-cracking expertise to help uncover the real names of the final Pantheon moles in the CIA. As you progress through the Rivals event, you’ll earn a plethora of rewards that are useable across Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Highlights of this questline include a 3-Round Burst Ammo Mod for the Stryder.22, a new Grim Reaper Scorestreak, and XP Tokens, among various cosmetics. To earn rewards, all you have to do is rack up XP across a variety of modes and hit the various XP milestones tied to each reward.

Face off in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Rivals

Here are all the items available to earn as part of the event:

Vote Adler Emblem – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Vote Stitch Emblem – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token – 43,000 XP

43,000 XP Shatter Blast Ammo Mod (Zombies) – 43,000 XP

43,000 XP Arch-Nemesis Loading Screen – 86,000 XP

86,000 XP Team: Shades Weapon Sticker – 144,000 XP

144,000 XP Team: Masks Weapon Sticker – 144,000 XP

144,000 XP Adlearned Calling Card – 215,000 XP

215,000 XP Stitched View Calling Card – 215,000 XP

215,000 XP 1 hour Double XP Token – 299,000 XP

299,000 XP Head to Head Weapon Charm – 396,000 XP

396,000 XP Stryder.22 3-Round Burst Ammo Mod Attachment – 504,000 XP

504,000 XP Grim Reaper Scorestreak – 622,000 XP

622,000 XP On The House GobbleGum (Zombies) – 622,000 XP

622,000 XP Sworn Rivals Jackal PDW Submachine Gun Blueprint – Unlock all previous rewards

Unlock all previous rewards BlackCell Sworn Rivals Jackal PDW Submachine Gun Blueprint – Unlock all previous rewards and own the BlackCell battle pass

The Grim Reaper scorestreak is a quad tube loaded launcher, capable of inflicting heavy damage on enemies. Whether used to take out enemies or locked on to enemy scorestreaks, the Grim Reaper guarantees a huge explosion in multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Launching alongside the Rivals event is a double XP weekend, allowing all players the opportunity to earn XP quicker. With that said, there’s plenty of time to complete the Rivals event as it is two weeks long, scheduled to end on July 3, 2025.