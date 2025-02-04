The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of Easter Eggs to uncover. One of these secrets to uncover is the Simon Says Easter Egg which will give players several rewards as well as a useful Ammo Mod for their weapon of choice. This is an Easter Egg that is easy to miss so players will need to know where to find it and how to do it. This guide will show players how to complete the Simon Says Easter Egg on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Simon Says Easter Egg on The Tomb

The Simon Says Easter Egg is found in the Tombs, the area in the northwest corner of the map between the Dig Site spawn room and the Shrine of the Hierophants. Go to the bottom part of this room to find a curved wall with several statues found all along it.

In front of this wall is a statue that has been knocked over and is now on the ground. Shoot the statue and the heads of the other other statues will light up white in a specific sequence that changes every game.

Once all the statues have glowed, shoot their heads in the order that they lit up. If you shoot any of the statues in correctly, you will need to wait for the next round to try again. If done correctly, the statues will spit out rewards which include equipment and Salvage. In the middle of all these rewards will be the Brain Rot Ammo Mod.

You know now how to complete the Simon Says Easter Egg On The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.