Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get the Reznov Challenge Pack and Unlock All Skins

Skins that are useable in Black Ops 6, Warzone, and Black Ops 7 at launch.

In preparation for Black Ops 7, players can earn Operator skins for the iconic character, Reznov, in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with a dedicated Challenge Pack.

Players who pre-order any digital edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on console or PC will be granted the Reznov Challenge Pack that can be used in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. It’s also available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at launch, regardless of whether or not the challenges were completed in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC owners can also claim the Reznov Challenge Pack by logging into Black Ops 6 or Warzone before November 14 and continuing to be subscriber.

How to unlock Reznov Challenge Pack skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

When you place a pre-order or log into Black Ops 6 or Warzone with an active Game Pass subscription, you’ll instantly get access to the Reznov SOG Operator Skin as part of the Reznov Challenge Pack. The pack includes two additional challenges that must be completed separately in order to unlock the remainder of the Operator skins that are part of the Reznov Challenge Pack.

Each challenge can be completed in either Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Keep in mind that you only need to complete one of the three challenges tied to each skin in order to unlock it.

Challenge 1: Unlock the “Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin

Equip the “SOG Reznov” Operator and complete one of the following in-game challenges to unlock the “Reznov Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin and the second challenge:

Get 100 eliminations in multiplayer with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Get 1,000 eliminations in Zombies with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Get 20 eliminations in Warzone with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Challenge 2: Unlock the “Memory Reznov” Operator Skin

Equip the “Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin, and complete one of the following in-game challenges to unlock the “Memory Reznov” Operator Skin:

Get 200 eliminations in multiplayer with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Get 2,000 eliminations in Zombies with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Get 40 eliminations in Warzone with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Once you’ve completed one requirement in each challenge, the SOG Reznov, Stalingrad Reznov, and Memory Reznov will be yours in Black Ops 6, Warzone, and Black Ops 7 when it launches on November 14, 2025.