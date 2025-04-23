Aether Shroud is one of the best Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Turning the user completely invisible, this ability can be very useful when swarmed by undead. In the Shattered Veil Main Quest Easter Egg, however, it goes beyond just being useful and is required to get through a specific step. Some players might not have the Field Upgrade unlocked or are looking for a quick way to get a full charge of the ability and luckily, there is an Easter Egg that gives you a free Aether Shroud no matter your level. This guide will show players how to get a Free Aether Shroud on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get a Free Aether Shroud on Shattered Veil

These free Aether Shroud charges come in the form of a blue canister that can be found in the Mainframe Chamber under the mansion. These canisters will only spawn after charging the Sam Colten painting in the Library by getting Zombie kills with the Ray Gun Mark II-R. Once the painting grants you access to its liminal space, this canister will spawn in 1 of 2 locations. Only one canister will spawn per match but any player can use it.

One of the canisters is on a monitor on the east side of the Maintenance Chamber.

The other possible spawn location is on a table opposite the Pack-a-Punch machine in the Security Overlook.

Interacting with the canister will instantly change your Field Upgrade to Aether Shroud and give you a full charge. This can give you a chance to look for the items needed for the Colten painting ritual, but it also gives players who haven’t unlocked the Field Upgrade yet the chance to use it as well.

You can now get a Free Aether Shroud on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.