Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Beavis and Butt-Head Event Pass Rewards

Comedy series Beavis and Butt-Head has been renewed for a new season which will air in 2025. Call of Duty has announced a crossover event with Beavis and Butt-Head in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, headlining the Season 4 Reloaded update. All players can grab free and paid rewards while playing multiplayer, battle royale, and Zombies experiences as part of this collaboration.

The Beavis and Butt-Head event is made up of a free and premium track. As far as free rewards go, the highlights of this track are two Operator Skins, an SVD Full Auto Mod Attachment, and the new Pickaxe and Olympia Special Weapon. If you want to upgrade to the Premium Track of the Event Pass, it will cost you 1,100 Call of Duty Points. Splashing the CoD Points will get you two more Operator skins, blueprints, and more cosmetic items. Simply earn XP to unlock all the rewards in the Event Pass, with both free and premium tiers unlocking simultaneously.

Beavis and Butt-Head Event Pass

Here are all the rewards that make up the Free Track and Premium Track of the Event Pass.

Free Track

Coach Operator Skin (instant reward)

Class Clowns Loading Screen

Rev Renegade Emblem

1 Hour Double XP Token

Coach Rage Weapon Sticker

SVD Full Auto Mod Attachment

Todd Operator Skin

Double Weapon XP Token

Pickaxe Melee Weapon

Olympia Special Weapon

Premium Track

Beavis Operator Skin (instant unlock)

Frog Smacker Baseball Bat Blueprint

Dumbass Finishing Move

Hot Cheese Saug Submachine Gun Blueprint

One Braincell Emblem

We Rock Emote

Rockin’ The Couch Calling Card

Death Rock AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint

Cornholio Gun Screen

Butt-Head Operator Skin

The Beavis and Butt-Head event is set to end on July 31, 2025, so there’s more than enough time to rack up XP in your favourite modes to progress through the free and premium tiers. If you’re unable to make it to the end of the Event Pass, the SVD Full Auto Mod, Pickaxe, and Olympia will be obtainable via an armory unlock challenge.