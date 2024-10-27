Black Ops 6: How To Solve the Scavenger Hunt in Separation Anxiety

In the mission Separation Anxiety, you’ll need to solve a short puzzle to unlock the first mirror shard in Black Ops 6. This puzzle appears very late in the game, and you can skip it completely if you know the code. We’ll walk you through how to solve the puzzle and how to figure out each step of the puzzle. This also appears very late in the game, so if you don’t want to encounter any spoilers for the story, turn back now.

At the start of the mission Separation Anxiety, you’ll need to complete a scavenger hunt. Check the objective markers and go to all three locations to find number puzzles — collect all three numbers to input the code on the lock and solve the locked Mirror Shard puzzle. The rest of the Mirror Shards are earned by completing combat challenges.

To skip this puzzle completely, input the code below. There’s nothing stopping you from cheating.

Separation Anxiety Locked Case Code: 9-1-8

Each piece of the code is located at one of the objective markers. The note states that you need to input the number clues in order — DESK – SCOUTS – TEA PARTY. Let’s talk about each section of the puzzle.

Go to all three locations and interact with the note. You don’t need to memorize the numbers — each puzzle station will appear right next to the locked case in the center of the map area after you interact.

Desk : On the desk, you’ll need to select the highest score. The scores are on the tests — there are three papers and three scores. 9 is the highest score so that’s the number we need to remember.

: On the desk, you’ll need to select the highest score. The scores are on the tests — there are three papers and three scores. is the highest score so that’s the number we need to remember. Scouts : The Trophy / Scouts area has a cabinet with trophies and a hanging set of scout badges. To solve this, we need to count the trophies and the badges, then subtract the badges from the trophies. That’s 6 minutes 5. So we get 1 .

: The Trophy / Scouts area has a cabinet with trophies and a hanging set of scout badges. To solve this, we need to count the trophies and the badges, then subtract the badges from the trophies. That’s 6 minutes 5. So we get . Tea Party: At the tea party, you’ll need to count the guests and then double them. There are four guests. Double that to get 8.

Go back to the locked safe and input the code 9-1-8 to complete the puzzle. That’s all it takes to move on — you’re almost done with the main story. There are two more Mirror Shards to find in this long campaign mission. Finding them all will reveal the true target of Pantheon — we won’t spoil exactly what’s going on in this mind-bending mission, but you can absolutely skip this puzzle immediately if you know how to solve it already.