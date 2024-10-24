Black Ops 6 Zombies: You Can Now Save & Pause While Playing Solo

There’s an unbelievable new change to Call of Duty: Zombies — one fans have been requesting for years. We can finally save our game and pause in Black Ops 6: Zombies. The infamously hardcore Zombies Mode in Call of Duty never allowed players to pause or save their progress before. You can now, but both of those features have strange quirks singleplayer gamers won’t expect. If you’re planning on getting into Zombies and learning the ropes for both included maps — Terminus and Liberty Falls — this is what you’ll need to know.

How Does Saving Work In Zombies?

You can now save and load your game in Zombies mode, but only if you’re playing solo. To play solo, select Play Solo in the match settings. There are two initial maps to play on — Terminus and Liberty Falls — both have save and load features. Here’s how it works.

How To Save : Saving and loading is ONLY available in SOLO MODE . Select Play Solo before entering the map.

: Saving and loading is ONLY available in . Select before entering the map. After Round 1 , you’ll be able to Save And Quit . You can only have one save at any given time for each map.

, you’ll be able to . You can only have one save at any given time for each map. Pause the game and select Save And Quit at the bottom-right of the options. This will end your current game and save your round progress. Your save will start at the beginning of the round. Any progress made since the start of the round will be lost.

at the bottom-right of the options. This will end your current game and save your round progress. Your save will start at the beginning of the round. Any progress made since the start of the round will be lost. To reload your save, go to Zombies -> Select Mission -> Save File. You’ll get a list of all your current save files. You can have one for each map.

The save file will show your current round — you’ll always start at the beginning of the round. Save files will be deleted after loading them, so make sure to save again if you need to. Save files also are only available for 30 days after the initial save. They’ll be wiped after 30 days have passed. You can reset this timer by entering the map and saving again, but you’ll need to do it manually if you plan on keeping a save for more than 30 days.

It’s a strange system for offline games, but a very forgiving one for fans of Zombies mode. For the first time we can pause and exit, then come back later for more.

How Does Pausing Work In Zombies?

When you pause while playing solo, the game will actually pause. The action will stop, and you’ll be able to stand up, get a drink, go to the bathroom or whatever else you want without fearing zombies biting you to death while you’re looking away from the screen.

In normal online Zombies Mode — and offline — in all previous games in the series, pausing would only bring up information on the current map but would not pause the action. Finally solo players can get accustomed to the maps, pausing briefly to take notes or look up information. You’re free to pause just like any other normal video game. It’s kind of amazing.

NOTE: The solo pause feature only pauses for 15 minutes total. Once the timer is up, gameplay will continue whether you want it to or not. If you need to pause longer than 15 minutes, you’ll want to save and exit the game.

When you pause, there’s a visible timer that counts down above the menu options.

The Pause Timer DOES NOT RESET after pausing and re-pausing, so you’re only given a limited amount of time. For example, if you pause for 2 minutes, you’ll only have 13 minutes of pause time left.

It’s a surprising system — even that little bit of leniency helps so much in Call of Duty: Zombies. Now you can explore much more freely, without fear of losing your progress if you’re briefly interrupted while learning these maps solo.