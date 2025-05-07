EA Will Release The Next Battlefield And Skate Before The End Of March 2026

EA has confirmed that they’re releasing Battlefield and Skate for the coming financial year.

The financial year starts at April 1 of the Roman calendar year, and ends at March 31 of the following year. As is the case of other companies, not just in gaming, they’re reporting their financial reports and hosting their earnings calls for the end of their financial year at this time. In EA’s case, this comes a few days after the unhappy news that there have been layoffs in Respawn Entertainment and Codemasters.

Their press release for this quarter was mostly positive, citing the success of their sports games, particularly the return of EA Sports College Football, and The Sims. With net revenue at $ 7.463 billion, they were even able to declare a cash dividend of $ 0.19 per share. But they also made this key announcement:

Year-over-year net bookings growth in fiscal year 2026 is expected to be driven by the EA SPORTS portfolio, The Sims, and the launches of Battlefield and skate., partially offset by approximately 5 points of weakness in catalog and Apex Legends.

EA also stated that they would show their next Battlefield this summer, and CEO Andrew Wilson said this about the game:

As we look to the future, we’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield, a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment.

EA has recently been finally showing off Battlefield to the public. The reboot of their military shooter franchise is one of the biggest projects in the company’s history, rallying several studios together and also drawing in Respawn’s CEO to take charge. They very recently stated they would open up their beta to more players to sign up.

On the flip side, Skate was announced all the way back in 2022, and EA has sporadically updated fans on its progress ever since. That announcement came two years after the release of Activision’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. Today, the game is coming close to the release of its competitor’s sequel, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, which is already dated for this July.

EA is taking a little too long in getting their act together to raise the profitability of their different divisions. While some would argue that they can get by on their sports franchises, at this moment in time, those games are clearly not enough to protect jobs in other EA studios. Hopefully, Battlefield and Skate is the first step forward for the company to really rally together as a whole in the coming financial year.