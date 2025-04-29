Respawn Entertainment Gets Hit With Layoffs

We always hate reporting on layoffs within the video game industry. It’s something that seems to keep popping up, and today, a new headline broke out from Respawn Entertainment. EA’s studio was just revealed to have experienced new layoffs, and on top of that, they revealed two projects that were in incubation were just killed off.

Details are scarce still, and they might remain that way for a little while. There seem to be never any shortages when talking about layoffs in the video game industry. Unfortunately, the latest studio to experience this is Respawn Entertainment, which unveiled the news today on its official X account. According to their report, two incubation projects, which were in early development, had been shut down.

It’s noted that the two teams currently working on the Apex Legends game and the next installment of their Star Wars Jedi franchise were also adjusted. So, at least we know that those two games are still in active development. Of course, there are probably more than a few fans worried that one of the incubation projects in the works is the fabled next installment of the Titanfall franchise.

According to a report from IGN, EA has been working to place some of the developers on other internal projects. While we don’t have a specific number of how many staff members within Respawn Entertainment were booted, IGN noted that some have already been moved over to work on the Iron Man game at EA’s Motive studio.

Again, details are scarce right now, and hopefully, all of those affected within the staff of Respawn Entertainment will be able to land on their feet on another project. In other news regarding Respawn Entertainment, we recently reported a rumored Titanfall 3 demo is already floating around, though it’s uncertain if this is true. Likewise, if it is more than a rumor, we’re left wondering if this was one of the incubation projects that was killed off.