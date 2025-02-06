Black Ops 6 and Warzone: The Terminator Event Rewards

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone has unleashed a crossover with The Terminator. This isn’t the first time Call of Duty fans have participated in an event with the movie franchise, with Vanguard getting a Terminator collaboration back in 2022. Now, a fresh batch of goodies are ready and waiting to be unlocked in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

There are a range of exciting rewards available as part of The Terminator event. The War Machine that has appeared in a multitude of past Call of Duty titles returns to Black Ops 6 as a Scorestreak as part of this questline. Additionally, the new Reactive Armor perk that’s exclusive to Warzone will regenerate up to 50% of your armor if you haven’t taken damage in the last 5 seconds.

As you achieve eliminations in Black Ops 6 and Zombies, skulls will drop. In Warzone, skulls spawn inside supply caches. Rewards tied to The Terminator event are unlocked using the skulls you collect. To get your hands on every reward, you’ll need a total of 315 skulls.

Here are all The Terminator rewards and how many skulls you need to unlock each one:

30 minute Double XP Token – 5 skulls

Ocular System Weapon Charm – 15 skulls

Don't Blink Calling Card – 25 skulls

The Terminator Loading Screen – 10 skulls

30 minute Double Battle Pass XP Token – 5 skulls

Big Corp Spray – 10 skulls

45 minute Double Weapon XP Token – 10 skulls

Cyberdyne Systems Weapon Sticker – 10 skulls

Full Auto Mod Weapon Attachment for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle – 50 skulls

Scanning Emblem – 25 skulls

Reactive Armor Perk – 50 skulls

War Machine Scorestreak – 100 skulls

100 skulls Judgement PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint

Close Range PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint (BlackCell owners only)

The Judgement PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint can be unleashed from behind its shackles when you unlock every other reward that requires skulls. The same applies to the Close Range PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint, but that’s exclusive to BlackCell battle pass owners.

The Terminator event is live now until February 20, 2025.