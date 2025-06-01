Fortnite: How to Play the Galactic Battle Live Event

The Fortnite Star Wars mini season has been action packed, featuring intergalactic weapons, Stormtroopers infiltrating the island, and themed points of interest to navigate. The Fortnite season will come to a close with a showstopping live event known as Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage. It’s all hands on deck, as the fate of the island is up to the players.

Epic Games are keeping tight lipped on specific details of what the season finale will entail, but it’s sure to be a memorable showdown that wraps up the events of the Star Wars season. If you want to take part in a piece of Fortnite history, this guide has got all the details you need to know ahead of time.

The fight is on to save the Fortnite island

The Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage live event will take place on June 7 at 2pm ET. As always, it’s recommended that you log into Fortnite early in an attempt to secure your spot. Death Star Sabotage will feature in the top row of the Discover page from 12pm ET on June 7, 2025. Invite your friends and experience the event together, with the mode supporting parties of up to four players.

Fortnite’s return to Apple devices in the United States and the mobile Epic Games Store in the European Union means that the live event can be played on the go.

Once the in-game event countdown hits zero, the event will begin. Emperor Palpatine has prepared the Death Star’s superlaser so it will completely destroy the island. It’s thought that players will have to stop Emperor Palpatine in his tracks to save the battle royale.

While we wait for the live event to kick off, there’s a whole host of Star Wars content still to play through. The May 29 update brought the Star Destroyer Bombardment to the island in battle royale and zero build matches. It allows one player or squad to pilot the capital ship and rain terror down from above.