Fortnite: How to get all Unstable Exotic Weapons

It wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without fresh weapons joining the loot pool. Due to the fact that Chapter 6 Season 3 is all about becoming a superhero, there are an array of powerful options to add to your loadout. Unstable Exotic Weapons are no exception and here is how to get them in your next Fortnite match.

Fortnite players are familiar with Exotic Weapons, but what about Unstable variants? They grant fresh ways to bring the heat to enemies, but they don’t come without an element of unpredictability.

New abilities to surprise your opponents

Here are all the Unstable Exotic Weapons and their descriptions, courtesy of Epic Games:

Unstable Yoink Shotgun : Whoever it hits with the first shot from a full clip, they’ll be yoinked towards you.

: Whoever it hits with the first shot from a full clip, they’ll be yoinked towards you. Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol : The first and final shots from each clip produce a shockwave effect at the impact point.

: The first and final shots from each clip produce a shockwave effect at the impact point. Unstable Frostfire Shotgun: On a successfully landed shot, it’ll cycle between giving you a Pepper effect or the target a slowdown effect.

Perhaps the best method to secure yourself an Unstable Exotic Weapon is by defeating Overlord Spires. Doing so drops at least one of this weapon type. Up to three Overlord Spires will spawn per game in random locations and at random times during a match. To find them, open your map and look for the spire icons, indicating where the Overlord Spires have spawned in.

Overlord Spires appear as floating rocks which you must shoot to deplete its health. Your best bet is to aim for the glowing parts of the rock and shoot at it from a distance. Ensure you stay on the move to dodge its attacks.

Another way to grab yourself an Unstable Exotic is by opening Rank S hero caches. To get access to the highest level of hero caches, you need to increase your hero rank. Eliminating enemy players, surviving storm circles, taking a Sprite to a shrine, and eliminating henchmen are all ways to increase your Hero Rank.

Once you make it to hero rank S, the relevant hero caches will be marked on your map. Keep in mind that an Unstable Exotic Weapon may not spawn in every S-rank hero cache, so you may have to open a few of them before you come across an Unstable Exotic.