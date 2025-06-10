Fortnite: How to Defeat Daigo the Mask Maker

Eager recruits can take a crash course in how to become a superhero as admissions are open at the Supernova Academy in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. The season has everything a superhero could possibly need, futuristic points of interest, a themed battle pass, and Hero items that grant you special abilities. A superhero’s job is to save the day and your bravery is required in battle royale modes. Daigo and his minions have infiltrated the game and you can challenge Daigo the Mask Maker boss in your next Fortnite match.

Daigo has been a prominent villain throughout Fortnite Chapter 6. He has returned from the spirit realm and only continues to grow in power as he drains the island using his spires. Players can stop him in his tracks and be rewarded for doing so.

How to find and defeat Diago the Mask Maker in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Daigo can be found in the main building at Demon’s Domain, the same location where the Night Rose boss previously resided. Make sure you pick up weapons and plenty of ammunition, preferably an assault rifle or light machine gun because you will want to fight Daigo from a distance.

To take out Daigo, you will need to destroy the stone masks that surround him. Destroying each mask makes Daigo weaker and eventually stuns him. This leaves the boss defenseless and you can deal a whole lot of damage here, especially when you aim for the head.

As always, Fortnite bosses will fight back. Daigo has a dash and is able to summon his dark magic and propel it towards you. Ensure you have enough space to sprint and slide, so you can dodge his devastating attacks. It’s fairly easy to identify when he’s about to go on the offense, leaving you enough time to scurry to safety.

Once you take out Daigo, you’ll be able to pick up the Mythic Enhanced Spire Rifle and the Infernal Defenses Medallion, which increases reload speed and regenerates Shield every second, up to 50 Shield. Reward doesn’t come without risk, as holding a Medallion in your inventory marks your position on the map for all to see.