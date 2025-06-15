Fortnite: How to Open the Suitcase of Patience

Supernova Academy has opened its doors in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super, getting a whole new generation of heroes ready for battle. The season has a lot for new recruits to learn, testing all hero abilities, including your patience with the Fortnite suitcase of patience.

There’s just one suitcase of patience on the island and only one player will have the resilience to open it. However, is the time and effort worth it?

How to open the suitcase of patience in Fortnite

The suitcase of patience is located in a small, white building that is situated to the northeast of Foxy Floodgate. Since the building is extremely small, it’s easy to spot the suitcase on the floor. As the name suggests, you’re going to need patience to open the suitcase of patience, and a lot of it. It takes ten minutes to open the suitcase of patience and you can’t leave its side once you interact with the suitcase, or the timer will reset.

Similar to other objects, the suitcase of patience has a circle which shows its progress towards opening. With a ten minute timer, the progress on the circle moves extremely slow, leaving you defenseless for the entire ten minutes. If you’re going to take a crack at the suitcase of patience, then your best bet is to have a teammate watching over you while you’re interacting with the suitcase.

When you open the suitcase of patience, expect legendary and epic weapons, a hero item, gold bars, and heals to spring out. Inside the suitcase are also coral buddies who will celebrate your success, but is it a risk worth taking?

A Fortnite battle royale match lasts approximately 20-25 minutes, meaning you’ll spend around half your time opening the suitcase of patience. Although the suitcase of patience does grant strong loot if you manage to pull it off, there are better ways to secure yourself high-tier weapons. Perhaps the best way is to increase your Hero Rank to get access to better hero caches and get the opportunity to secure powerful loot and grab boons which can be buffed as you better your Hero Rank.