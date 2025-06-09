Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3

From zero to hero, the next generation of heroes rise up at Supernova Academy in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Your goal is to put your powers to the test against Daigo and his minions as they siphon energy from the island. The season has everything a superhero could possibly need, futuristic points of interest, a themed battle pass, and Hero items that grant you special abilities in Fortnite matches.

Over the course of Fortnite’s lifecycle, an array of unique and powerful weapons have been added to the battle royale loot pool. Chapter 6 Season 3 is no different, kicking off the fight with a diverse set of abilities, with more to come later on in the season.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Fortnite: How to get Sabrina Carpenter Skins | Fortnite: How to get the Free Frosted Skyline Pack |

Suit up for battle

Hero items can be found around the map and in Hero Caches. Due to their power, Hero items are in high demand, indicated by the abilities each of them has to offer:

Killswitch Revolvers : Dual pistols. Dodge to evade incoming fire and activate Hangtime in the air to fire back with better accuracy.

: Dual pistols. Dodge to evade incoming fire and activate Hangtime in the air to fire back with better accuracy. Tracking Visor : A high-tech visor that allows for scanning the battlefield, pinging nearby foes, and showing enemy footprints.

: A high-tech visor that allows for scanning the battlefield, pinging nearby foes, and showing enemy footprints. Bass Boost : Creates a wave of sound that destroys structures, damages opponents, and bounces back anyone it comes in contact with. Its secondary fire launches you into the air.

: Creates a wave of sound that destroys structures, damages opponents, and bounces back anyone it comes in contact with. Its secondary fire launches you into the air. Myst Gauntlets : Fire a cone of damaging shadow energy.

: Fire a cone of damaging shadow energy. Surf Cube (coming later this season): A Cube-matter surf board that will help you get around the island.

(coming later this season): A Cube-matter surf board that will help you get around the island. Storm Beast’s Pom Poms (coming later this season): Transforms you into a rampaging Storm Beast with high-damage attacks and a leaping, highly-disruptive Storm Slam ability.

(coming later this season): Transforms you into a rampaging Storm Beast with high-damage attacks and a leaping, highly-disruptive Storm Slam ability. Myst Form (coming later this season): Briefly transforms you into an invulnerable flock of shadowy ravens that can cover a short distance. It fuses together with Myst Gauntlets to become Ascended Myst, which has higher damage and longer-lasting invulnerability.

That’s not all that makes up the Chapter 6 Season 3 loot pool, as Exotic weapons can be obtained from Rank S Hero Caches and Academy Tech Labs. Other neat pieces of tech include Robin’s Grapnel Gun, the Spire Rifle, Hyperburst Pistol, and not forgetting the precise Deadeye DMR.