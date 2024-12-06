Fortnite: All Chapter 1 Greatest Hits Challenges and Rewards

After the immense success of last year’s limted-time Fortnite OG season, it’s no surprise that Epic Games has decided to bring it back. This time, however, it has made its return for good and has its own dedicated playlist. To get new and returning players off to a strong start in Fortnite OG, a set of challenges have launched which can only be completed in the throwback mode.

Although the development team has been hard at work recreating Season 1, numerous quality of life updates that have been deployed over the years have carried over to Fortnite OG. Included is the ability to slide, mantle, door bash, and heal while moving. In addition, building mechanics will be identical in Fortnite OG to that of Chapter 6 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Greatest Hits challenges

Ten challenges in total make up this questline, taking players on a trip down memory lane from nostalgic points of interest to classic weapons.

Discover all named locations (13) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Damage opponents within 10 meters using shotguns (750) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Hit an opponent with a Ceiling Zapper, Wall Dynamo, or Damage Trap (1) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Destroy structures or objects with explosives (25) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Dance near fish trophies in different locations (3) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Set off car alarms from different cars (3) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Travel distance wading in water at Loot Lake or Moisty Mire (20) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Hit opponents beyond 50 meters with a Sniper Rifle (3) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Eliminate opponents with common or uncommon weapons (5) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Collect weapons of Epic or better rarity (3) – 20,000 XP

As you can see, there’s a lot of XP on the line to help progress your battle pass. Due to the lack of opportunities to earn XP with the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1, Epic Games recently buffed XP gains. Now, it’s possible to earn up to 4,000,000 playtime XP every week in Fortnite Reload, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite OG.

A second set of challenges will go live in January as Fortnite OG Chapter 1 continues to receive updates.