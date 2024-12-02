Fortnite: All Elemental Chest Locations | Chapter 6 Season 1

The sun is shining over a new era of Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1. As you become a hero, your role is to fight the dark forces and uncover the mysteries of the island. To do so, you’re going to need a strong set of weapons to fight back against the dangers. That’s where Elemental Chests come in, packed with high-tier loot.

Over the years, Fortnite has spruced up chests by adding all kinds of special variants. Most recently, you may remember a Marvel crossover saw Avengers and Doctor Doom chests. As for Elemental Chests, they have a blue glow to them, making them stand out from regular Fortnite chests.

Where to find Elemental Chests in Fortnite

Every point of interest on this current iteration of the Fortnite island is home to at least one Elemental Chest. In fact, most points of interest contain two, but Nightshift Forest has the most, with a total of six Elemental Chests. The locations of Elemental Chests have been marked on a handy map, courtesy of Fortnite.GG.

Compared to regular chests, the Elemental kind tend to drop loot that is rated rare or above. This includes Fire or Void Oni Masks, rare weapons, and plenty of heals. A Fire Oni Mask allows you to shoot burning projectiles, while a Void Oni Masks grants teleportation powers.

Every time you open an Elemental Chest, there’s a chance that one of four Boons will appear. The types of Boon and the abilities they grant are as follows:

Fire Boon – Reload your weapons faster.



Reload your weapons faster. Void Boon – Eliminating players reveals other players nearby.



Eliminating players reveals other players nearby. Wind Boon – Move faster while your Pickaxe is equipped.



Move faster while your Pickaxe is equipped. Water Boon – Swimming grants Health and Shields to yourself and nearby swimming squadmates.

Due to the type of loot on offer at Elemental Chests, you may find yourself fighting over them no matter where you land. Luckily, there’s plenty of loot at every point of interest and in the surrounding areas.