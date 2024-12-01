Fortnite: How to Enable Simple Edit

After a record-breaking Chapter 2: Remix Finale concert, Epic Games are hoping to ride that momentum into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. The season which goes by the name of Hunters, will see you become a Ronin and fight even the darkest forces that are attempting to engulf the island. There’s a whole new set of weaponry, points of interest to explore, and fresh mechanics. Speaking of new mechanics, a Simple Edit function has arrived to make building a breeze for all players in Chapter 6 and beyond.

As the name suggests, Simple Edit makes editing builds much easier. If you’re diving back into Fortnite build modes or you would like a helping hand in the building process, Simple Edit might be just what you need.

More Fortnite guides

How to use Simple Edit in Fortnite

To enable Simple Edit, go to your in-game settings, scroll over to the Game tab, and scroll down to the Building section. Here, you’ll be able to toggle Simple Edit on, as well as a Tap To Simple Edit option. Be sure to hit apply to save your settings and Simple Edit will be ready to use in your next match.

Simple Edit allows for the editing of builds with the press of a singular button. The part of the build you are looking at depends on how the build will be edited. As you look at different parts of your build, you’ll be shown a preview of how it will be edited. Then, as if by magic, the build will be edited to your liking, removing the step of selecting tiles.

With that said, there are drawbacks to using Simple Edit. It only gives you access to a smaller subset of edits to choose from, while the regular editing system lets you use all editing options.

It’s surprising that it has taken so long for Fortnite to implement such a feature. It’s perfect for players who are new to building or want to learn, therefore it’s unexpected to see this debut eight years after the launch of Fortnite.

