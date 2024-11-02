Fortnite: How to get the Free Juice WRLD Skin

Fortnite are taking players through a blast from the past with the return of the Chapter 2 island. This brings back classic points of interest such as Slurpy Swamp, Frenzy Farm, and Steamy Stacks. Alongside the OG season comes a musical twist, propelling numerous artists front and center of the battle royale. Included, is Juice WRLD and all Fortnite fans will be able to add his skin to their lockers, free of charge.

Chapter 2 Remix will feature a variety of music icons each week that the season is live. First up is Snoop Dogg who will take charge of the Agency, Eminem will make a return, while Ice Spice will land on Shark Island. The final week will be a celebration of the life of Juice WRLD who passed away in December 2019.

More Fortnite guides

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode? | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | Fortnite: How to get the Free Bird Call Emote | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies | LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode? | LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode? |

How to get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite

Remix: The Finale live event is scheduled to take place on November 30 at 2pm ET. It’s expected to honor the legacy of Juice WRLD and his love for Fortnite. As a result, all players who log into the game between 1am ET on November 30 and 1am ET on December 1 will automatically receive the Slayer Juice WRLD outfit.

More details surrounding the conclusion of the Remix season are expected to be announced closer to the time.

If you miss out on the free Slayer Juice WRLD skin, it will be available to purchase at a later date from the Fortnite store using V-Bucks. At the time of writing, the price point is yet to be confirmed, but it’s unlikely that it will be too expensive since most players will have already claimed it for free.

On an Instagram live in December 2023, Juice WRLD’s manager hinted at a collaboration between Juice WRLD and Fortnite. It seems that this is all coming together with Chapter 2 Remix.