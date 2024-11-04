Fortnite: All XP Gnome Locations | Chapter 2 Remix

All Fortnite players can take a trip down memory lane with the Chapter 2 Remix season which sees the return of the Chapter 2 map, and of course, its loot pool. Fitting with the nostalgia, gnomes are back on the map and hidden in weird and wonderful places. If you want to find every gnome during this Fortnite season, we’ve got you covered on their locations.

In total, there are ten gnomes hidden around the throwback island. To make the challenge more difficult, their locations haven’t been marked on the map. Each gnome you track down and interact with will award you 10,000 XP. With Chapter 2 Remix being shorter than usual, hunting down the gnomes is definitely worth the time due to the huge XP rewards they have on offer.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Gnome locations

Here is a breakdown of all the hidden gnome locations, alongside a handy map that marks their exact spots.

Under a blue electricity pylon at the top of the hill to the south of Steamy Stacks.

Sat by the campfire by the river between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks.

On the cliff beside the waterfall, southeast of The Doggpound.

Watching TV in a living room in a house on the bottom right side of Holly Hedges.

Standing by a large tree to the east of Holly Hedges.

Standing on the bridge by the playground at the east side of Weeping Woods.

On the bottom floor of the cabin that’s southwest of Misty Meadows.

Upside down in the snow at the weather station, in the mountains east of Misty Meadows.

Inside the white building at Craggy Cliffs, behind the kitchen counter.

At the beach under an umbrella, northeast of Craggy Cliffs.

It may be difficult to pick up every gnome in a singular match, so you may have to progress the questline over multiple battle bus drops. An efficient way to get as many gnomes as possible is to hop in a vehicle and drive to as many locations as you can. Starting with the gnomes towards the edge of the map can allow you to grab them before the storm gets in your way.

The gnomes will be causing mischief in Chapter 2 Remix until the season ends on November 30, 2024.