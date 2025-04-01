Fortnite: How to get Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit

With Fortnite launching a Mortal Kombat crossover, it’s only fitting that Scorpion has joined battle royale modes as a boss. If you are up for a duel, you can challenge Scorpion to get your hands on the Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit and First Blood Medallion in your next Fortnite match.

A classic one-on-one fist fight isn’t a common occurrence in Fortnite, but that is Scorpion’s preferred way to battle it out. If you can step up to the plate, the rewards are well worth fighting for.

The fight is on with Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit

Scorpion spawns at one of the three new areas that modified the Chapter 6 Season 2 map with the April 1, 2025 update. Luckily, you will always know where the boss spawns because his Medallion will be marked on the map.

The Pit – Located to the very east of the Shining Span point of interest.

Located to the very east of the Shining Span point of interest. The Living Forest – Found in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs.

Found in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs. Dead Pool – An underground area found in Masked Meadows, underneath the Masked Motorway Bank.

The Scorpion boss truly brings that Mortal Kombat flair to the island. Before the battle begins, a Mortal Kombat “fight” text will appear on the screen and themed music will kick in.

As expected, Scorpion will primarily use his fists to get up close and personal in battle. Of course, he will make use of the abilities provided by the Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit which are an attack that shoots fire and a spear which pulls players towards him.

Similar to other bosses, Scorpion has a huge health bar you will have to deplete. Make sure you loot up before you begin the fight and stay on the move to counter Scorpion’s agility. Keep in mind that other players will be attempting to defeat the new boss, so expect unwanted visitors to hop in the arena.

Once you have defeated Scorpion, he will drop the Mythic Scorpion’s Kombat Kit and First Blood Medallion. This Medallion will make the first bullet that leaves your weapon extremely deadly, triggering an explosion when it hits an enemy.