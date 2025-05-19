Fortnite: How to get the Free Frosted Skyline Pack

Cosmetics are a way to customize your character in Fortnite by bringing it to life through skins, emotes, pickaxes, and even a back bling to complete the look. It isn’t often that free cosmetics are given away in Fortnite, so it’s always wise to snag them while you can. All Fortnite players can claim the Frosted Skyline Pack for free to bring some flair to loadouts across the island.

The Frosted Skyline Pack contains the Aurora Royale and Frozen Spikes Weapon Wraps. One Weapon Wrap resembles the Northern Lights, with purple and blue animated lights moving across a starry sky background. The other wrap has a frosty look with shards of ice to cool down the temperature.

How to claim the Frosted Skyline Pack in Fortnite

It’s important to note that the Frosted Skyline Pack is a reward available to PC and Android players only. This is because it’s tied to the Epic Games Store which only features on the aforementioned platforms.

Open up the Epic Games Store launcher and type “Frosted Skyline Pack” into the search bar. Click on the add-on that pops up and claim the pack. Place your order to confirm it and the contents of the Frosted Skyline Pack are yours.

The next time you open up Fortnite, you can equip the Aurora Royale Wrap and Frozen Spikes Wrap to your favorite weapons via your locker.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has plenty of opportunities to freshen up your style with cosmetics. Predominantly, through the battle pass which is full of Star Wars items including Apprentice Evie, Poe Dameron, Wookiee Team Leader, Emperor Palpatine, and General Grievous skins. In addition, a variety of skins from the Star Wars universe have joined the item shop such as Jar Jar Binks, Chewbacca, and more.

At least if you aren’t a fan of Star Wars, the Frosted Skyline Pack has got you covered until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.