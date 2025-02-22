Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them

In Fortnite Lawless, rules are meant to be broken and one of the more low-key kinds of crime in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 are Black Markets.

Black Markets are considered a secret area where you can use Gold Bars and the new Dill Bits currency to purchase high tier loot and Boons. There are three Black Market locations on the island.

Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The first Black Market is inside the tallest mountain that is north of Crime City. The second is beside the colorful fields that are south of Seaport City, on the bottom floor of a garage building that has a Reboot Van parked by it. The third and final Black Market can be found south of Magic Mosses, on the bottom floor of a dark wood building. Luckily, Black Markets are marked with a unique white icon, so they shouldn’t be too difficult to track down.

Here are all the items you can expect to buy at Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 using Gold Bars and Dill Bits:

Mountain Black Market

Gold Bar purchases:

Thermite : 50 Gold

: 50 Gold Med Kit : 75 Gold

: 75 Gold Port-a-Cover : 100 Gold

: 100 Gold Shield Potion : 150 Gold

: 150 Gold Epic Collateral Damage Assault Rifle : 600 Gold

: 600 Gold Epic Mammoth Pistol : 600 Gold

: 600 Gold Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun : 600 Gold

: 600 Gold Epic Twinfire Auto Shotgun: 600 Gold

Dill Bit purchases:

Gold Rush Boon : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Twinfire Auto Shotgun : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Mammoth Pistol : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Sticky Grenade Launcher : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Mythic Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun: 1 Dill Bit

Garage Black Market

Gold Bar purchases

Thermite : 50 Gold Bars

: 50 Gold Bars Med Kit : 75 Gold Bars

: 75 Gold Bars Gold Splash : 75 Gold Bars

: 75 Gold Bars Med-Mist Smoke Grenade : 125 Gold Bars

: 125 Gold Bars Shield Potion : 150 Gold Bars

: 150 Gold Bars Epic Holo Twister Assault Rifle : 600 Gold Bars

: 600 Gold Bars Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun : 600 Gold Bars

: 600 Gold Bars Epic Veiled Precision SMG: 600 Gold Bars

Dill Bit purchases

Adrenaline Rush Boon : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Sentinel Pump Shotgun : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Collateral Damage Assault Rifle : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Mythic Enhanced Collateral Damage Assault Rifle: 1 Dill Bit

Dark wood building Black Market

Gold Bar purchases

Thermite : 50 Gold Bars

: 50 Gold Bars Shield Potion : 150 Gold Bars

: 150 Gold Bars Pulse Scanner : 200 Gold Bars

: 200 Gold Bars Epic Striker Burst Rifle : 600 Gold Bars

: 600 Gold Bars Epic Pump Shotgun : 600 Gold Bars

: 600 Gold Bars Epic Pistol : 600 Gold Bars

: 600 Gold Bars Epic Plasma Burst Laser: 600 Gold Bars

Dill Bit purchases:

Vulture Boon : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Legendary Falcon Eye Sniper : 1 Dill Bit

: 1 Dill Bit Mythic Golden Eye Sniper: 1 Dill Bit

Dill Bits can be found inside the vaults on the island and on the train. Keep in mind that Dill Bits aren’t carried over to future matches, so they must be spent during the match that you are in or they’ll expire.