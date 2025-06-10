Fortnite: How to get all Boons and Their Abilities | Chapter 6 Season 3

Supernova Academy has opened its doors in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, getting a whole new generation of heroes ready for battle. The season has a lot for new recruits to learn while navigating futuristic points of interest, wielding unique Hero items that grant special abilities, and proving your worth through a Hero Rank system. There are numerous ways you can boost your power in Fortnite, including through Boons.

Boons have returned, but there are new options with fresh abilities to get acquainted with. There are four Boons, focused on healing, movement, and marking enemy players. Also, Boons can be buffed even further depending on your Hero Rank.

A hero’s loadout

Find Chapter 6 Season 3 Boons in chests or buy them at Academy Tech Labs. This time around, your Boons will grow in power as your Hero Rank increases. Here are all the Boons available and what they have to offer:

Storm Caller Boon : Replenishes Shield while in the Storm, with the amount replenished going up with each Hero Rank. Gives Storm Forecast at Rank S.

: Replenishes Shield while in the Storm, with the amount replenished going up with each Hero Rank. Gives Storm Forecast at Rank S. Speed Healer Boon : Sprint while using healing items and gain Slap afterwards, with the duration of Slap increasing with each Hero Rank. Gain Slap immediately when using a healing item at Rank S.

: Sprint while using healing items and gain Slap afterwards, with the duration of Slap increasing with each Hero Rank. Gain Slap immediately when using a healing item at Rank S. Combat Acrobat Boon : Parkour (mantling, etc.) partially reloads your equipped weapon, and the amount reloaded goes up with each Hero Rank. Reloads all your weapons at Rank S.

: Parkour (mantling, etc.) partially reloads your equipped weapon, and the amount reloaded goes up with each Hero Rank. Reloads all your weapons at Rank S. Heightened Senses Boon: Players who attack you are marked, and the duration they’re marked increases with each Hero Rank. Its cooldown is lowered at Rank S.

So, how do you increase your Hero Rank? Performing heroic deeds such as eliminating enemy players, surviving storm circles, taking a Sprite to a shrine, and eliminating henchmen are all ways to increase your Hero Rank. Completing Hero Training below the gym at the Supernova Academy point of interest also raises your Hero Rank. Other benefits to ascending through the Hero Ranks include the ability to open Hero Caches. The higher the Hero Rank, the rarer the loot you’ll get your hands on.