Fortnite: How to Hide in Hiding Places in Different Matches | Challenge Guide

Sometimes the Star Wars combat gets too intense, and the best course of action is to retreat and find cover. A Week 3 Fortnite quest reminds you to do just that, asking you to hide in hiding places in three different matches. This guide has got you covered with the easiest method to get the quest done and dusted and earn the XP reward it offers.

Every week, new quests roll out in Fortnite. Some relate to the theme of the season through its weapons and mechanics, while others send you out on little tasks. When you know where to find a reliable hiding place, you will have this quest ticked off your list in no time at all.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Free Iridia Vayne Skin | Fortnite: How to Recruit Mandalorian | Fortnite: How to get Jar Jar Binks Skins | Fortnite: How to Speak to AI Darth Vader | Fortnite: Where to Find an X-Wing | Fortnite: Where to Find an Imperial TIE Fighter | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Darth Vader Samurai | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma | Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them |

Run for cover

The hiding spots around the island are llama piñatas and blue skips which are dotted all over the map. However, the best way to complete this quest is to land at Seaport City. At this point of interest alone, there are three skips for you to hide in. There are two skips on the east side of Seaport City, near the construction area. Another skip lies on the west side of the point of interest.

To hide in one of the skips, simply approach and interact with it. Your character will then hop into the trash and hide out of plain sight. The second you hide in a skip, you will make progress towards the challenge. Since you have to hide in three separate matches, you’ll have to follow the above steps two more times. Whether you hide in the same skip or a different one, it will count towards the quest, as long as it’s done in different matches.

Once you enter a hiding spot in your third and final match, the quest will be marked as complete. For your efforts, you’ll be awarded 30,000 XP towards your battle pass. With the Galactic Battle reaching the finale, weekly challenges are a useful opportunity to snag the extra XP you need to earn all the rewards.