Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank

Brave recruits can take a crash course in how to become a superhero as admissions are open at the Supernova Academy in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Your goal is to save the day against the problematic Daigo and his minions as they siphon energy from the island. The season has everything a superhero could possibly need, futuristic points of interest, a themed battle pass, and Hero items that grant you special abilities. The way you perform in Fortnite will be measured by your Hero Rank which you’ll want to increase to get your hands on the most powerful loot.

Hero Caches are scattered all over the Fortnite map, but you may notice that they have a holographic level beaming out of them. Only players who reach that level are able to access the loot inside.

Earn your stripes

All players will start each match with C rank, and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+. Every time you rank up, you’ll gain 100 Effective Health and be able to open increasingly better Hero Caches:

Rank C Hero Cache (instant access)

Uncommon-rarity weapon

Uncommon-rarity consumable

Possibly a Boon



Rank B Hero Cache

Rare-rarity weapon

Rare-rarity consumable

High chance of a Boon

Hero Item



Rank A Hero Cache

Epic-rarity weapon

Epic-rarity consumable

Guaranteed Boon

Hero Item



Rank S Hero Cache

Legendary-rarity weapon

Legendary-rarity consumable

Guaranteed Boon

Hero Item

Despite there being no Hero Cache for S+, hitting this rank will see you reach what is known as your “final form” and receive all the Boons you were missing.

The Hero Rank is similar to the way in which previous accolade systems have worked. Eliminating enemy players, surviving storm circles, taking a Sprite to a shrine, and eliminating henchmen are all ways to increase your Hero Rank.

However, one of the best ways to level up your Hero Rank is to complete Hero Training. These are a series of timed challenges that can be triggered on the bottom floor of the gym at the Supernova Academy point of interest. You’ll need a weapon to complete Hero Training and to fight off any opponents who are also at Supernova Academy.