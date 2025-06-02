Fortnite: How to get Free Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe

As the Fortnite Galactic Battle prepares for a final showdown, the devs are giving away the free Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe. The Loading Screen depicts Fishstick flying a TIE Fighter, while the Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe relates to Captain Phasma. The items can only be claimed for a limited-time, so read on to make sure you don’t miss out on these freebies.

Throughout the Star Wars mini season, Fortnite fans have had the opportunity to snag a variety of free rewards. Whether that’s working through free battle pass tiers or claiming a free Stormtrooper skin, there have been numerous ways to customise your character for the light side and dark side.

More Fortnite guides

Send off the season in style

Before the Galactic Battle comes to an end, all players can claim special log in rewards that are free to keep. Simply log into Fortnite between June 3 at 9am ET and June 10 at 9am ET to receive the Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Captain Phasma’s personal melee weapon: the Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe. When you log in during the designated time window, a notification will appear before you reach the lobby screen, granting you the items.

To equip the free Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe, navigate to your Fortnite locker and select the items from the Pickaxe and Loading Screen sections.

With your new items, you’ll look the part for The Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage live event. This is scheduled to occur on June 7 at 2pm ET, but Death Star Sabotage will feature in the top row of the Discover page from 12pm ET on June 7, 2025, so you can make sure you get ahead of the inevitable server queue and secure your spot.

Since Emperor Palpatine has prepared the Death Star’s superlaser to completely destroy the Fortnite island, it’s expected that the live event will see players work together to save the battle royale.