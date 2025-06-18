Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins

Step aside Sabrina Carpenter, as a new artist is in the spotlight to headline Fortnite Festival Season 9. Bruno Mars, who has already featured in Fortnite is making himself at home, all while bringing new skins for fans to own.

Fortnite Festival has been updated going into Season 9. Expect to show off your skills under the neon lights of a new Main Stage, battle it out as all-time leaderboards for songs return, and expect to see quality of life updates that improve the experience.

How to get Bruno Mars skins in Fortnite

The World Tour bundle is priced at 2,400 V-Bucks from the item shop and contains:

Bruno-San Skin, including Bruninho style, and LEGO style

Bruno’s Collection Back Bling

Floating Notes Contrail

Bonde do Brunão Emote

Key Charm Keytar Instrument

Worldwide Bass Instrument

Bonde do Brunão Jam Track

The Bruno Mars skin from the original collaboration with the artist which debuted back in Chapter 3 Season 1 has also made its way back into the store rotation. In fact, there are plenty more Bruno Mars cosmetics in the store that aren’t featured in the bundle:

Bruno Mars Chapter 3 Season 1 Skin and alternate styles (1,800 V-Bucks)

APT Emote (500 V-Bucks)

Freedom Wheels Emote (500 V-Bucks)

APT Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

Die With a Smile Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

24K Magic Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

Uptown Funk Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

If you still haven’t had your Bruno Mars fix, you can grab two more skins from the Music Pass. The Season 9 Music Pass costs 1,400 V-Bucks or is included with a Fortnite Crew membership. As soon as you purchase the Music Pass, you will own the blue and red Die with a Smile Bruno Mars skin. By earning enough XP to make it to the end of the Season 9 Music Pass, you will also unlock the Heavenly skin for Bruno Mars, dressing him in white.

Fortnite Festival Season 9 ends on August 26, 2025. After that date, the Music Pass will expire and the cosmetics within it will be gone forever.