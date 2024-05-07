The Witcher 3 Mod Editor to Release on Steam Later This Month

REDkit was released for playtesting last month prior to its full release.

Last month, CD Projekt Red released a playtest version of The Witcher 3 REDkit, an official mod editor for the popular RPG, on Steam. According to a Steam post from the Polish developer, the full release of the program is now set for May 21.

“The Witcher 3 REDkit is a modding tool from CD Projekt Red and Yigsoft that allows you to customize and expand The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in ways never seen before,” the description reads. “This powerful tool offers advanced features and unparalleled flexibility, enabling you to unleash your creativity by crafting new quests, characters, animations, and more.

The Witcher 3 REDkit offers you the same powerful tools as the CD Projekt Red developers, giving you the freedom to take your ideas to the next level and transform the game into a playground for your imagination.”

Currently, The Witcher 4 is set to enter its production phase this year. Said to be the “first game” of a new trilogy, the project has been codenamed The Witcher: Polaris, and while details are scarce, confirmation of multiple new games in the series has been enough to sate fans for the time being.

Released in 2015, The Witcher 3 has sold over 50 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games ever. It holds over 200 game of the year awards, also taking home trophies for Excellence in Technical Achievement, Excellence in Visual Achievement, and Excellence in Narrative at the 2016 SXSW Gaming Awards.

The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.