The Witcher 3 Official Mod Editor Now Open for Playtesting

The Redkit Editor will be released in full later this year.

Anyone looking to jump back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam now has the perfect excuse—today, CD Projekt Red released the official REDkit mod editor for the 2015 title, allowing players to test out the free tool for the first time before its full release later this year.

“The Witcher 3 REDkit is a modding tool from CD PROJEKT RED and Yigsoft that allows you to customize and expand The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in ways never seen before,” the description reads. “This powerful tool offers advanced features and unparalleled flexibility, enabling you to unleash your creativity by crafting new quests, characters, animations, and more.

The Witcher 3 REDkit offers you the same powerful tools as the CD PROJEKT RED developers, giving you the freedom to take your ideas to the next level and transform the game into a playground for your imagination.”

In January, CEO Adam Badowski said that The Witcher 4 hopes to enter the production phase this year. Late last month, it was revealed that two-thirds of CD Projekt were now working on the next installment in The Witcher series, amounting to over 330 developers.

Released in 2015, The Witcher 3 has sold over 50 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time. It holds over 200 game of the year awards, also winning Excellence in Technical Achievement, Excellence in Visual Achievement, and Excellence in Narrative at the 2016 SXSW Gaming Awards. The game is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.