Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Balatro: Every Boss Blind, Explained

by

Every Boss Blind in Balatro.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Getting through Balatro is easier said than done. A solid understanding of Poker will only get you so far, and if we are being honest, it won’t get you all that far. The trick is to overcome each blind by scoring enough chips. The amount of chips required increases for each Ante, and every Ante has three Blinds.

The star of every Ante is the Boss Blind. These require a huge amount of chips (usually) whilst also contending with a difficult modifier designed to mess with your ability to score. Not only that but Ante 8 has a special Boss Blind that is particularly nasty. In this guide, we will go over all of them so you know what to expect. 

More Balatro content: 

Deck Unlock Guide | Planet Card Guide | Tarot Card Guide | Spectral Card Guide | Legendary Joker Guide | Modifier Guide | Blank Voucher Guide | Best Legendary Jokers | Tag Guide | How To Unlock Cavendish

ALSO READ  Dragon's Dogma 2: How To Unlock The Magick Archer | Advanced Vocation Guide

Blinds In Balatro

Before we go into Boss Blinds, we should probably touch on Blinds in general. A Blind is simply a score you need to hit to progress to the next Blind in the Ante. There are 8 Antes, and three Blinds per Ante. They are split into Small, Big, and Boss. 

BlindEffect
Small Blindx1 base chips
Big Blindx1.5 base chips

What sets your standard Blinds apart in Balatro is their ability to be skipped to gain special Tags. We have a whole guide covering Tags which we highly recommend you check out. Boss Blinds cannot be skipped for Tags and they come with unique modifiers.

Boss Blinds

Boss Blinds are the gatekeepers to higher Ante’s and are likely where most of your runs will end. This will either be down to the Score being insurmountable for your deck, or the Boss Blind having an effect that punishes you too harshly. 

ALSO READ  The Max Payne Remakes Will Have An Alan Wake 2-Sized Budget

There are a total of 23 Boss Blinds in Balatro. Each Blind will only start to appear after a certain Ante, with all Blinds being available after Ante 6.

BlindEffectMin. Ante
ClubAll Clubs are debuffed1
HookDiscards 2 cards from your hand at random after each hand played1
GoadAll Spades are debuffed1
HeadAll Hearts are duffed1
PillarPreviously played cards during the Ante are debuffed1
PsychicAll hands must be played with 5 cards to score1
Manacle-1 Hand Size1
WindowAll Diamonds are debuffed1
ArmDecrease the level of the Poker Hand played2
FishCards drawn after a hand are drawn face down2
FlintBase chips and melt for playing a hand are halved2
HouseFirst hand is drawn face down2
MarkAll Face Cards are down face down2
MouthOnly 1 type of Poker Hand can be played this Round2
NeedlePlay only a single hand2
WallExtra large Blind (4x Base)2
WaterNo discards2
Wheel1 in 7 cards are drawn face down2
EyeEvery hand played must be a different Poker Hand3
Tooth-$1 for every card played3
PlantAll Face Cards are debuffed4
SerpentAfter playing or discarding, draw 3 cards5
OxPlaying your most played hand resets your money to $06

Ante 8 Boss Blinds In Balatro

We lied when we said there were 23 Boss Blinds in Balatro. There are another 5 Blinds in the game. These only appear as the finale to Ante 8. These are even more disruptive than standard Boss Blinds, so we made a separate entry for them here. 

ALSO READ  Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Have A Big Day Coming Up On June 20
BlindEffect
Amber AcornFlips all Jokers face down and shuffles them
Verdant LeafAll cards are debuffed until you sell 1 Joker
Violet VesselExtremely large Blind (x6 base)
Crimson HeartA random Joker is disabled every hand
Cerulean Bell1 random card is selected at all times

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more guides, tips, and tricks.

Category: Tag: , , , , ,

About Adam Carr

Forged in the rainy wilds of northern England, Adam carved a path of mediocrity through generations and genres. His play style is often described as: “optimistically awful”.