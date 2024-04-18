Five Nights At Freddy’s Fans Have A Big Day Coming Up On June 20

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is a VR-only title that players have been able to get and download from the Meta Quest store or Steam online VR store. But there is something exciting coming up for those who might want to try out the game that owns a PS5 and its VR headset.

The PlayStation VR 2 was just released last February 2023, bringing a whole new experience to the PS5 that is even better than the one we got from the PS4 VR. While the PS5 VR library isn’t as massive, it is slowly growing more and more as time goes on, and now it is time for Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 to be added to the catalog.

However, this news is getting even better as players who already have purchased the PlayStation VR 2 version of the latest Five Nights At Freddy‘s game series will get the next VR game, PS5 port, for free, according to GameRant.

Five Nights At Freddy’s already has many games on all platforms, which are all kinda the same but have different features, locations, and sometimes different characters which you will see. The whole goal is to watch over the Pizza place over night to make sure nothing weird happens…but soon some weird things will begin happening. While the normal games are already creepy enough, it is self explanatory that even the VR game will be ten times more intense.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is available where VR games are sold.