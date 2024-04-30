Life By You Is The Next Sims Game

As humans, we love life simulators as it allows us to get away from the lives we are living in our real ones and live one that we wish we did in the video game. Everyone has had of The Sims 4 and the previous games that came before it. Well, now the game has some strong competition when it comes to the new game called Life By You.

The amazing studio of Paradox Interactive has developed this new game that looks like a cross between The Sims and GTA, considering how real the graphics look. In the game you are able to design characters, houses, go shopping, drive cars, and basically do anything and everything that you are able to do in real life but just now in a video game completely. The game is so real it even has car accidents according to GamesRadar+.

On April 30, the team got shared a bit more about the game Life By You. The video footage shown really keeps confirming just how amazing this game seems to be, being everything that players probably wanted from The Sims but never got.

It is obvious that a lot of work has gone into the game, making it look so realistic for what it is, providing us with a look at it that really shows us just how much we will be able to customize and do. Pictures showing the character shopping in a grocery and much more. This will definitely be a fun game to play and early access is supposed to be releasing soon.