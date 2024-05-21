XDefiant: All Founder’s Packs and Contents

Although XDefiant is free-to-play, it does have an abundance of microtransactions which is common for new games released in today’s day and age. Some items are purchased with an in-game currency known as X-Coins, while others are bought with real money. Founder’s Packs are one of those items that can only be obtained by splashing the cash in order to get some exclusive cosmetics.

Acquiring a Founder’s Pack is one of the best ways to show your support for a game, especially when its in its infancy. If you want to know all about the Founder’s Packs in XDefiant, this guides contains all the information you need to know.

Founder’s Packs come in threes

Here are the details of each bundle, including the price and contents.

Founder’s Pack ($19.99)

DedSec faction unlocked with all characters

Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian

Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG

DedSec player card

Bronze Founder’s player card

1,000 X-Coins

5 Weapon XP Boosts

Founder’s Pack Elite ($39.99)

DedSec faction unlocked with all characters

Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian

Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG

DedSec player card

Silver and Bronze Founder’s player cards

3,000 X-Coins

5 Weapon XP Boosts

Preseason premium battle pass access

Masquerade epic skin for Singa

Founder’s Pack Ultimate ($69.99)

DedSec faction unlocked with all characters

Preseason premium battle pass access

All four Year 1 factions become unlocked when they release

Character and weapon cosmetics

Founder’s player cards

5,000 XCoins

20 Weapon and Battle Pass XP Boosts

If you’re interested in buying any of the Founder’s Packs, you can do so from the XDefiant in-game store. Navigate to the store tab from the main lobby screen and you’ll see the three Founder’s Packs. These packs will likely only remain available to buy while XDefiant remains in the preseason.