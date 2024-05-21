XDefiant: All Founder’s Packs and Contents

Although XDefiant is free-to-play, it does have an abundance of microtransactions which is common for new games released in today’s day and age. Some items are purchased with an in-game currency known as X-Coins, while others are bought with real money. Founder’s Packs are one of those items that can only be obtained by splashing the cash in order to get some exclusive cosmetics.
Acquiring a Founder’s Pack is one of the best ways to show your support for a game, especially when its in its infancy. If you want to know all about the Founder’s Packs in XDefiant, this guides contains all the information you need to know.
Founder’s Packs come in threes
Here are the details of each bundle, including the price and contents.
Founder’s Pack ($19.99)
- DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
- Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian
- Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG
- DedSec player card
- Bronze Founder’s player card
- 1,000 X-Coins
- 5 Weapon XP Boosts
Founder’s Pack Elite ($39.99)
- DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
- Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian
- Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG
- DedSec player card
- Silver and Bronze Founder’s player cards
- 3,000 X-Coins
- 5 Weapon XP Boosts
- Preseason premium battle pass access
- Masquerade epic skin for Singa
Founder’s Pack Ultimate ($69.99)
- DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
- Preseason premium battle pass access
- All four Year 1 factions become unlocked when they release
- Character and weapon cosmetics
- Founder’s player cards
- 5,000 XCoins
20 Weapon and Battle Pass XP Boosts
If you’re interested in buying any of the Founder’s Packs, you can do so from the XDefiant in-game store. Navigate to the store tab from the main lobby screen and you’ll see the three Founder’s Packs. These packs will likely only remain available to buy while XDefiant remains in the preseason.