XDefiant: How to Disable Crossplay

After an abundance of delays, XDefiant finally stormed onto the first person shooter market in May, 2024. There are plenty of factions and maps to master, all based off other Ubisoft franchises, seasonal battle passes to work through, mastery camos, and more. XDefiant is entirely multiplayer based, so depending on your preferences, you may want to have crossplay enabled or turn it off.

Crossplay is a popular feature in many modern multiplayer games. No matter what platform you’re on, it allows you to play with others, whether you share the same platform or not. This includes your friends across different networks, making it a highly requested feature. With that being said, some gamers prefer to disable it and if that’s you, this guide will show you how.

How to disable crossplay in XDefiant?

Unless you change it, crossplay is always enable by default. In order to turn crossplay off, go to the XDefiant main menu and open up the settings. Navigate to the “Matchmaking and Account” tab and scroll until you see an option to toggle crossplay options. Hover over the relevant bar and switch crossplay to “off” and when you’re ready, exit the settings menu.

Once crossplay has been turned off, you can queue into a match as usual. The only difference is that you’ll be put up against players on the same platform as you’re on. There are benefits to doing this, including putting yourself on an equal playing field in terms of the input you’re using (controller or keyboard and mouse.) However, with crossplay disabled, you may be faced with longer matchmaking times and you won’t be able to play with friends across different platforms with crossplay turned off.

Of course, you can always enable crossplay again whenever you choose. Just follow the same steps you used to disable crossplay to toggle it back on.

Now you know how to turn off crossplay in XDefiant, you’re ready to match up against your fellow PlayStation, Xbox, or PC players.