XDefiant: How to Refer a Friend and Earn Rewards

XDefiant is here and you can party up with your friends to slay through the fast paced battlefield. With no skill-based matchmaking in casual playlists, you can square up against players of all abilities with your squad. If you want your friends to join you on the XDefiant grind, now is the perfect time, thanks to the release of a refer a friend program.

Various games have featured a referral program in their lifecycle, especially when a new title or season rolls out for the first time. It’s a great way to get new players into the action. However, the requirements of the XDefiant program are pretty challenging, especially if you want to get your hands on every available reward.

How to refer a friend (or ten) in XDefiant

Once you reach Level 10 in XDefiant, you will be able to invite friends to play the game via the Ubisoft Friend Referral webpage. Log in with your Ubisoft account on your platform and refer a buddy through your Ubisoft Friends or using a custom URL to share and invite. You can invite up to ten friends and after a friend has reached Level 10, you will be both be given an in-game reward.

The player you invite will receive a Battle Pass XP Booster and you will earn a reward depending on the number of friends that you have referred that have made their way to Level 10.

The rewards you will earn are as follows:

1 Friend – 20-minute Weapon XP Booster

20-minute Weapon XP Booster 2 Friends – Battle Pass Tier

Battle Pass Tier 3 Friends – 3 x 40-minute Battle Pass XP Boosters

3 x 40-minute Battle Pass XP Boosters 4 Friends – Street Art Player Card

Street Art Player Card 5 Friends – MP5 Eruption Common Weapon Skin

MP5 Eruption Common Weapon Skin 6 Friends – 5 x 60-minute Weapon XP Boosters

5 x 60-minute Weapon XP Boosters 7 Friends – AK47 Shamrock Common Weapon Skin

AK47 Shamrock Common Weapon Skin 8 Friends – Speech Bubble Emoji pack

Speech Bubble Emoji pack 9 Friends – Game Over Rare character skin for Denver

Game Over Rare character skin for Denver 10 Friends – M870 Blaze Legendary weapon skin

It’s worth noting that the friends you invite must never have played XDefiant before. With the game still in its infancy, its likely that you know somebody that is yet to see what the shooter has to offer. Why not get your friends involved through the referral program and earn together?

The XDefiant Friend Referral Program is expected to be available indefinitely, so you can invite new players whenever you please, as long as you’re at least Level 10.