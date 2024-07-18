Visions of Mana Reveals New Support Character, Game Mechanics

Visions of Mana, the fifth main title in the Mana series, is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on August 29. Ahead of the game’s release next month, more information about some of the title’s support characters has been revealed, along with some useful game mechanics.

The character Aesh is a scholar from the Log’grattzo Dark Archives with infinite curiosity about the world around him.

Players will sometimes come upon Elemental Vessels that can be wielded in combat and while exploring. Using them when finding a glowing trigger can generate gusts of wind, move rocks, or unveil hidden items.

In battle, using an Elemental Vessel can switch a player’s character to a new class. For example, using the Lumina Lantern with the character Palamena will transform her into an Archmage.

Giving Val the Lumina Lantern, on the other hand, will cause him to become a Paladin.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the game’s description reads.

The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its own series.

Visions of Mana will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on August 29.

Source