XDefiant: All Arena and Linear Maps

After a long wait, the patience of XDefiant fans has paid off as the game has now fully launched. Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter aims to keep the multiplayer grind fresh with a huge map pool to kick off the experience.

There are a lot of XDefiant maps to master at launch, 14 in fact. If you’ve played any of the betas or playtests, the chances are that you’ve familiarized yourself with most of them already.

Full list of XDefiant maps

Here are all the maps available to play, along with their descriptions provided by Ubisoft.

Arena maps

Specifically designed for modes such as Domination, Occupy, and Hot Shot, these locations are fit for fast-paced combat.

Arena – “When you want to put up career-high numbers, consider the arena map called Arena, where close-quarters, frantic engagements lead to spiraling kills-per-minute and deaths-per-minute alike. The raised, central platform is a particularly good place to kill or be killed.”

"This rooftop research installation may be known for its long sightlines but admiring the 2034 Singapore skyline is a high risk/reward proposition. Venture downstairs for closer engagements."

“This rooftop research installation may be known for its long sightlines but admiring the 2034 Singapore skyline is a high risk/reward proposition. Venture downstairs for closer engagements.” Dumbo – “A battle rages down under the Brooklyn Bridge, through the open streets, inside buildings, and especially in the central building’s courtyard, with its multitude of ground-floor entry points and second-story overlook.”

“A battle rages down under the Brooklyn Bridge, through the open streets, inside buildings, and especially in the central building’s courtyard, with its multitude of ground-floor entry points and second-story overlook.” Echelon HQ – “Close-quarters corridor combat is an Echelon HQ hallmark. Ductwork big enough to crawl through seems like a design flaw for such a high-security facility.”

“Close-quarters corridor combat is an Echelon HQ hallmark. Ductwork big enough to crawl through seems like a design flaw for such a high-security facility.” Emporium – “The battle rages both inside and outside this post-Black Friday NYC department store, but the top floor of the two-story middle section is often intensely contested.”

“The battle rages both inside and outside this post-Black Friday NYC department store, but the top floor of the two-story middle section is often intensely contested.” Liberty – “Lady Liberty looks on with disapproval as you navigate cover-filled lanes, a beached ferry, and the Liberty Island Museum (and gift shop). A handful of sniping spots mean no one is ever really safe. Including the snipers.”

“Lady Liberty looks on with disapproval as you navigate cover-filled lanes, a beached ferry, and the Liberty Island Museum (and gift shop). A handful of sniping spots mean no one is ever really safe. Including the snipers.” Mayday – “Nature may be healing, but the wrecked plane at the heart of this map remains riddled with entry and exit routes, and the business-class cabin is a near-constant battle zone. Watch out for snipers on the wings.”

“Nature may be healing, but the wrecked plane at the heart of this map remains riddled with entry and exit routes, and the business-class cabin is a near-constant battle zone. Watch out for snipers on the wings.” Nudleplex – “Take the sting out of return-to-office with this classic three-lane map, featuring a mix of indoor/outdoor spaces, long/short sightlines, a (mostly) symmetrical layout, and on-site laundry.”

“Take the sting out of return-to-office with this classic three-lane map, featuring a mix of indoor/outdoor spaces, long/short sightlines, a (mostly) symmetrical layout, and on-site laundry.” Pueblito – “Set in a Yaran fishing village bordering a BioVida plantation, Pueblito is anything but sleepy. A handful of strategic overlooks offer longer sightlines, but most battles play out at short-to-mid range.”

“Set in a Yaran fishing village bordering a BioVida plantation, Pueblito is anything but sleepy. A handful of strategic overlooks offer longer sightlines, but most battles play out at short-to-mid range.” Showtime – “It’s always high noon at Studio 93, as the set for rollicking western Bittercreek meets a Mars landing with dinosaurs. Classic episode. Anyway, main street is a dangerous, exposed place to be, especially as second-floor catwalks ring parts of the set.”

Linear maps

These are larger maps that are suited to Escort and Zone Control modes which have a heavier focus on the objective.

Meltdown – “While the initial leg of Meltdown favors medium-to-long engagements, as you progress through the United Ironworks facility things get more up close and personal, culminating in a usually pitched battle at the foundry’s heart. Mecha Admiral Burger (deactivated) secretly roots for the defenders.”

“While the initial leg of Meltdown favors medium-to-long engagements, as you progress through the United Ironworks facility things get more up close and personal, culminating in a usually pitched battle at the foundry’s heart. Mecha Admiral Burger (deactivated) secretly roots for the defenders.” Midway – “Snake your way through this whimsical beach boardwalk as you traverse carnival games, battle through a haunted house, and end your push (or your opponents’ hopes) in the shadow of the big wheel. If you prefer short-range combat, stick to the flanking routes.”

“Snake your way through this whimsical beach boardwalk as you traverse carnival games, battle through a haunted house, and end your push (or your opponents’ hopes) in the shadow of the big wheel. If you prefer short-range combat, stick to the flanking routes.” Times Square – “It’s Times Square, but without tourists and with dangerous, open spaces to navigate. Or take a side route on your way from A to B for closer-range engagements and flanking opportunities.”

“It’s Times Square, but without tourists and with dangerous, open spaces to navigate. Or take a side route on your way from A to B for closer-range engagements and flanking opportunities.” Zoo – “Navigate the twists and turns of the National Zoo and Aquarium before entering the literal lions’ den, if you make it that far. Keep an eye on the high ground and expect frequent flank attempts, lest you go from predator to prey.”

With the preseason underway, we can expect more maps to be added to the pool when the first XDefiant season begins.