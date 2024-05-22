XDefiant: How to Earn Quick-Swap Kills

After various betas, playtests, and delays, Ubisoft’s free-to-play arena shooter has finally arrived. It’s perfect for FPS fans who love fast paced combat on colorful maps, with many of them based on franchises from across the Ubisoft universe. Playing the objective and slaying through the lobby as various factions is the aim of the game. At the same time, you can level up weapons, earn camos, work your way through the battle pass, and more. If you’re wondering how to get Quick-Swap kills in XDefiant, this guide has got you covered.

Earning Quick-Swap kills is a requirement for completing in-game challenges which you’ll want to do to level up and unlock weapons. Additionally, this could be part of future challenges, such as daily questlines, so it’s useful to know what earning this type of elimination means.

How to earn Quick-Swap kills in XDefiant

A Quick-Swap kill is when you damage an enemy with one weapon and finish off the kill with another. Already, you may do this in a gunfight when you run out of bullets and need to switch to a secondary weapon. After all, it is faster than hitting a reload.

When going for Quick-Swap kills, they can be difficult to achieve if they don’t occur naturally. With that being said, there are a few methods you can use to help you earn this type of kill.

Firstly, using the Intel Suit which is tied to the Echelon faction will ping nearby targets on the mini map, making it easier for you to catch them off guard. Also, using the Libertad faction’s healing abilities can allow you to quickly replenish your health mid-battle and then switch to your secondary weapon while your opponent is still weak.

As for positioning, going on the flank can help you secure Quick-Swap kills. By doing so, you’re increasing your chances of shooting players in the back, helping you earn a kill while switching weapons before the enemy can even react.

Now you have the details on how to get Quick-Swap kills in XDefiant, you know how to approach your next match to make progress towards your tasks.