XDefiant: How to Unlock All Weapons and Devices

Ubisoft’s free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant has arrived on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Whatever your playstyle, you’ll find the weapon for you, but you may have to unlock it. Some weapons are available to use by default, but the majority of them are trapped behind challenges. Below, you’ll find all the weapons that are in XDefiant at launch and how to get your hands on them.
There are a range of weapons available to unlock in all categories through completing specific challenges. Weapon quests can be completed on any map and in your favorite game modes. Additionally, you can track your progress via the challenges tab which is located on the XDefiant main menu.
More XDefiant guides
XDefiant: How to Unlock Mastery Camos | Bronze, Silver, and Gold | XDefiant: Preseason Battle Pass Rewards and Prices | XDefiant: All Founder’s Packs and Contents | XDefiant: How to Earn Preseason Drops | XDefiant: All Arena and Linear Maps |
How to unlock all weapons in XDefiant
- M4A1 Assault Rifle – Already unlocked
- AK-47 Assault Rifle – Already unlocked
- M16A4 Assault Rifle – Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills
- ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle – Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills
- MDR – Unlocked for free via the preseason battle pass
- Vector .45 ACP Submachine Gun – Already unlocked
- MP5A2 Submachine Gun – Already unlocked
- P90 Submachine Gun – Get 10 SMG Hipfire Kills
- MP7 Submachine Gun – Get 20 SMG Point Blank Kills
- M870 Shotgun – Already unlocked
- Double Barrel Shotgun – Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills
- AA-12 Shotgun – Get 15 Shotgun Point Blank Kills
- M249 Light Machine Gun – Already unlocked
- RPK-74 Light Machine Gun – Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs
- M60 Light Machine Gun – Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with LMGs
- MK 20 SSR Marksman Rifle – Already unlocked
- SVD Marksman Rifle – Get 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills
- M44 Sniper Rifle – Already unlocked
- TAC-50 Sniper Rifle – Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills
- 686 Magnum Pistol – Already unlocked
- M9 Pistol – Already unlocked
- M1991 Pistol – Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point Blank Kills
- D50 Pistol – Deal 1,000 Damage with Secondary Weapons
- 93R Pistol – Sprint for 240 Seconds with Secondary Weapons
- Sticky Grenade – Already unlocked
- Proximity Mine – Already unlocked
- Frag Grenade – Already unlocked
- Flashbang Grenade – Kill 20 Enemies Suffering from Status Conditions
- EMP Grenades – Deal 400 Damage to Enemy Equipment with Devices
Once a weapon is added to your arsenal, you can begin earning camos for that particular gun. This includes Mastery camos which are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. As they’re the most prestigious customization option in the game, it will be quite the grind to obtain these shiny weapon skins.
Those are all the weapons and devices that are available to unlock during the XDefiant preseason. More weapons and equipment is expected to be added into the loot pool in the future.