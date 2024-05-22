XDefiant: How to Unlock All Weapons and Devices

Ubisoft’s free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant has arrived on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Whatever your playstyle, you’ll find the weapon for you, but you may have to unlock it. Some weapons are available to use by default, but the majority of them are trapped behind challenges. Below, you’ll find all the weapons that are in XDefiant at launch and how to get your hands on them.

There are a range of weapons available to unlock in all categories through completing specific challenges. Weapon quests can be completed on any map and in your favorite game modes. Additionally, you can track your progress via the challenges tab which is located on the XDefiant main menu.

How to unlock all weapons in XDefiant

M4A1 Assault Rifle – Already unlocked

Already unlocked AK-47 Assault Rifle – Already unlocked

Already unlocked M16A4 Assault Rifle – Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills

Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle – Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills

Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills MDR – Unlocked for free via the preseason battle pass

Vector .45 ACP Submachine Gun – Already unlocked

Already unlocked MP5A2 Submachine Gun – Already unlocked

Already unlocked P90 Submachine Gun – Get 10 SMG Hipfire Kills

Get 10 SMG Hipfire Kills MP7 Submachine Gun – Get 20 SMG Point Blank Kills

M870 Shotgun – Already unlocked

Already unlocked Double Barrel Shotgun – Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills

Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills AA-12 Shotgun – Get 15 Shotgun Point Blank Kills

M249 Light Machine Gun – Already unlocked

Already unlocked RPK-74 Light Machine Gun – Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs

Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs M60 Light Machine Gun – Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with LMGs

MK 20 SSR Marksman Rifle – Already unlocked

Already unlocked SVD Marksman Rifle – Get 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills

M44 Sniper Rifle – Already unlocked

Already unlocked TAC-50 Sniper Rifle – Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills

686 Magnum Pistol – Already unlocked

Already unlocked M9 Pistol – Already unlocked

Already unlocked M1991 Pistol – Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point Blank Kills

Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point Blank Kills D50 Pistol – Deal 1,000 Damage with Secondary Weapons

Deal 1,000 Damage with Secondary Weapons 93R Pistol – Sprint for 240 Seconds with Secondary Weapons

Sticky Grenade – Already unlocked

Already unlocked Proximity Mine – Already unlocked

Already unlocked Frag Grenade – Already unlocked

Already unlocked Flashbang Grenade – Kill 20 Enemies Suffering from Status Conditions

Kill 20 Enemies Suffering from Status Conditions EMP Grenades – Deal 400 Damage to Enemy Equipment with Devices

Once a weapon is added to your arsenal, you can begin earning camos for that particular gun. This includes Mastery camos which are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. As they’re the most prestigious customization option in the game, it will be quite the grind to obtain these shiny weapon skins.

Those are all the weapons and devices that are available to unlock during the XDefiant preseason. More weapons and equipment is expected to be added into the loot pool in the future.