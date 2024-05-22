XDefiant: Is There Skill-Based Matchmaking?

Skill-based matchmaking (often abbreviated to SBMM) is a hot topic in modern gaming, and not for the right reasons. It’s controversial due to the fact that it’s designed to protect newer players, while veterans find themselves fighting for their lives in every match played. No matter what genre of multiplayer game you play, the community tend to agree that skill-based matchmaking ruins the experience. Therefore, a question that is on the lips of many XDefiant players is whether or not the first-person shooter has skill-based matchmaking.

If you’re searching for a quick answer, XDefiant does have skill-based matchmaking, but only in a certain playlist. Read on to find out exactly how matchmaking works in the free-to-play arena game.

XDefiant skill-based matchmaking explained

In a blog post specifically about matchmaking, Ubisoft say “the most important thing to know is- there is no skill-based matchmaking in our casual playlist. We believe that no SBMM is paramount to a fun and varied game experience in the long-term.”

The team go on to explain that “skill-based match making means every casual game is repetitive- constantly repeating matches that are just as stressful and matched as ranked.”

To maintain the idea that “casual playlists should be fun” SBMM is absent. However, “if you want that competitive every second counts go all out playstyle – you’ll find our ranked mode to your liking.”

So, if it’s not skill-based matchmaking, what determines the lobby you’re put into when you queue into a match? For casual playlists, fast connection times are the priority, matching based on latency and regions where possible.

As for Ranked Play, matchmaking based on Rank levels is prioritised, as you will only play against others who are within your Rank range. Latency and region preferences still apply where possible.

It’s worth noting that more matchmaking updates are to come later on this year. An example of what is to come in Casual playlists is staying in the same lobby once a match ends will often include the same players from the previous match. However, teams will be mixed to ensure no match is identical.

There you have it, skill-based matchmaking isn’t in casual multiplayer matches, but is in Ranked Play modes. Therefore, you can choose if you want matches mixed with players of all abilities, or if you want to test your skills against opponents who are in the same rank as you.