Red Dead Redemption Could Please Fans With This Change

While Red Dead Redemption 2 and Online are some of the ones that get the most attention nowadays since they are new, it doesn’t stop die-hard fans from loving the first installment of the beloved game from Rockstar. However, there are things in the games that players want changed, or even added to the future Red Dead Redemption 3 – if that ever becomes a thing.

Some consider the first Red Dead Redemption game to be the best video game ever made, according to GameRant – so much so that the game was ported to the Nintendo Switch recently even though it was an older game. This exactly ended up selling pretty well. But, many are wanting a PC port and it has caused a lot of drama considering the Nintendo Switch got one before the PC.

Red Dead Redemption was only released on console, never receiving a port for PC like the newest version of the game. This is something that has obviously ticked off players of the game. Furthermore, there is a possibly of a PC port coming but it isn’t confirmed yet.

Sadly, PC ports can be costly to companies though, but it would be possible for Rockstar to make that money back quickly. With that being said, other games like The Last of Us Part 1 did it and had a good experience other than a few issues that happened for its PC launch. It is possible it could still happen given how passionate the community is regarding it, but for now, it isn’t certain.