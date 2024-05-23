XDefiant: How to Slide Cancel

Ubisoft has finally released its free-to-play first-person shooter, XDefiant. There are various maps and factions featured here from other titles released under the publisher, an abundance of weapons and attachments, and so much more. Movement mechanics can make or break games belonging to the shooter genre. XDefiant has bunny hopping, the ability to sprint, the absence of mantling, but can you slide cancel?

If you are a Call of Duty fan giving XDefiant a whirl, you may want to know if it features slide cancelling. This movement mechanic first featured in Activision’s franchise in Modern Warfare 2019 and featured in every Call of Duty since, excluding Modern Warfare 2 (2022.) Due to the community demanding the return of slide cancelling, it returned with the launch of Modern Warfare 3. Its presence in these games has resulted in slide cancelling becoming muscle memory for many players.

How to slide cancel in XDefiant

In order to hit a slide cancel in XDefiant, you must slide while sprinting and then instantly press the jump button. As soon as you tap the jump button, the slide animation will cancel, springing you back up, allowing you to catch your opponents off-guard and get the upper hand when it comes to movement.

There’s no limit to how many times you can slide cancel in XDefiant. Pulling off a successful slide cancel is made easier if you have automatic sprint and tap to slide enabled. These can be activated in the XDefiant settings menu.

Since timing is a huge part of slide cancelling, you may have to practice before you can get the movement down each and every time. Unlike Call of Duty, you do get a small speed boost after performing a slide cancel in XDefiant, which can help you navigate the arena and come out on top in a gunfight.

The inclusion of slide cancelling has been welcomed by XDefiant players. More often than not, the movement mechanics that a shooter launches with stay the same, with no major changes being made. That means that slide cancelling is here to stay in XDefiant.