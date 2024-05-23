Robot Classic Has Begun And It Is Fantastic

Roblox is similar to Fortnite, allowing players to select between multiple different games. Roblox has grown a bunch over the past few years, adding more skilled games like Bloxburg where players can build houses, or having creators make games related to different movies, all kinds of things. However, there used ot be a set select of games that were apart of the classic days and they have come back to how they once were.

Starting today players can access Roblox The Classic Hub which allows them to be able to access the old world that was once apart of the game. There are many different Easter Eggs hidden all within this world relating back to the world there once was back years before. Players will be able to access this world until the 28 of May.

There are a total of 15 games that are turning back the clock and letting players revisit them how they used to be. Here is a list of each one players can access today.

Adopt Me

A Dusty Trip

Arsenal

Bedwars

Bee Swarm Simulator

Blade Ball

Clip It

Dragon Adventures

Dress To Impress

Driving Empire

Gunfight Arena

Livetopia

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Toilet Tower Defense

Tower Defense Simulator

Tokens and Tix are two different type of currencies, players will find Roblox Tix will be found lying around the different worlds according to VGC. While Tokens are able to be used to get event -exculsive items for player avatars and more. Tokens and Tix won’t expire at the end of the event.