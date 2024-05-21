Fortnite Players Hope They Add More XP In Next Season

The recent Fortnite battle pass and season are coming to a close, with the Greek God theme leaving us behind and a new Fallout one coming in super fast on May 24, 2024. However, some players are hoping that for the next battle pass that the update will bring a big fix, which is to increase how much XP players get while playing since this past one didn’t provide much making it take even longer for players to unlock items from the pass.

When playing Fortnite players will need to keep earning in order to collect each item avaliable per season or battle pass, especially for newer players that haven’t leveled up enough to get items that are further down the line for players level 95+. Something that many have been complaining about since the new season started is that earning XP is even slower than before.

The amount of XP that is needed to unlock each tier is taking a lot more time than players are used to and it is making them antsy. With the new season being around the corner, many are hoping they will be fixing this issue and making getting XP a lot easier. However, like GameRant mentioned, something to keep in mind is that playing Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and also LEGO Fortnite are other ways that players can earn more XP as well.

Fortnite is free-to-play on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.