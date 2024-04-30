Loco Motive Nearly Complete With Potential Plans For Additional Platforms [Interview]

If you’re fond of adventure games, especially the classic era of 1990s LucasArts releases, then Loco Motive is one game to keep tabs on. Robust Games is developing this title, and we recently had a chance to interview the founders, brothers Adam and Joseph Riches. In our conversation, we learned about some of the game’s inspirations and the characters you will be taking the role of during the game’s campaign.

If you’re unfamiliar with Loco Motive, it has shaped up to be quite an anticipated indie adventure game about a thrilling murder mystery taking place on the Reuss Express. Players will step into the roles of three unique characters as they attempt to figure out who the heinous killer is. Much like classic point-and-click adventure games, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and characters to interact with.

With that said, even though we have multiple characters to take the role of, this adventure will reach one conclusion. So don’t expect numerous endings here. There’s also a reason why the developers opted to avoid going down the route of having several different endings.

We considered multiple endings early on in the development process, but we realised in order to do it justice we’d end up with some significant overscope. The decision was made to concentrate on having a singular ending where we hit all the notes, over three or four endings that may not all feel satisfying. Robust Games

We know the game is slated to release this year, and development is striving to finish up the last remaining assets. Beyond that there is a bit more polishing and clearing out bugs before the team is ready to see it go live on the digital marketplace.

The game is fully playable from start to finish, all the writing is locked and we’ve completed our localisation. At the moment we’re mostly implementing any remaining assets, polishing and fixing any bugs that we encounter. It’s been a journey, but it feels good to know we’re almost at the finish line! Robust Games

However, Loco Motive is only slated to launch on Nintendo Switch and the PC platforms. But that doesn’t mean other platforms are being written off. Depending on demand, we could see other future platform releases for this game.

We’re open to making Loco Motive available on other platforms post-launch, but we’re concentrating on Steam, GOG and Nintendo Switch for now. While we don’t have any other platforms to announce at the moment, we want to be where our audience is. If there’s demand for us to be on a particular platform then we’ll definitely take that into consideration. Robust Games