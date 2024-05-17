Capes Interview – Combat, Inspirations, Post-Launch Plans & More

Are you ready to step into some new shoes and potentially a cape? Prepare those spandex costumes as a new hero-focused turn-based strategy game is flying our way with Capes. This title comes from a newly established Australian studio named Spitfire Interactive. Players will find themselves in a dystopian city that was a stronghold by supervillains using their iron fists and powers to keep their citizens in check. Still, their once prominent control is headed toward its downfall. So prepare to assemble your team and fight for this city’s freedom.

Capes is set to hit the market this month, so you’ll soon be able to immerse yourself fully into this world filled with heroes and villains. We had the privilege to speak with Cade Morgan, Spitfire Interactive’s Creative Director. During our interview, Cade shared some exciting details about their upcoming debut title.

Gameranx: For someone who is just finding out about Capes, how would you describe the game?

Cade: Capes is a turn-based superhero tactics game set in a world where the supervillains have already won, and possessing superpowers has since been outlawed. The player recruits a team of young superheroes who have to learn to work together to fight back against this injustice and right the wrongs of the past. Capes is the debut title from newly formed Australian developer Spitfire Interactive.

Gameranx: Could you elaborate on the story?

Cade: The game offers action-packed turn-based combat, team management between missions, and a unique superhero storyline. As the player assembles their team of heroes they fight back to reclaim their city, which the villains now control. Play across the dark and gritty campaign and patrol assignments, push the story forward, and reveal the truth behind the horrific Enhancement program of The Company that is pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Beyond the campaign, players can take time to explore side missions to unlock more heroes and complete challenges which allows them to increase their heroes’ powers and learn more about their deep backstories.

Gameranx: Where did some of the inspirations come from when developing this game?

Cade: From a narrative perspective, our inspirations came from comic books rather than comic book movies. Especially comic books of the 80s and 90s, as things started to become darker and people started to consider what it would be like to coexist with these incredibly powerful humans.

On the gameplay front, it’s hard to shake the initial comparison to XCOM, we definitely drew inspiration from those games, but decided to focus less on RNG and taking cover, and instead leaned into close combat, team-ups, and smart positioning. Into the Breach was a strong inspiration for the precise movement and actions within a grid-based arena.

Gameranx: Are there any post-launch plans for Capes?

Cade: Our focus right now is to get Capes in the best place for launch, so we don’t have a lot of details to share. But I can say that we plan to release a free content update at some point after launch.

Gameranx: What can players expect from the leveling system? If I understand correctly, the various heroes can unlock new abilities as players progress.

Cade: Capes is a team-based game, and every hero that you bring along on a mission earns experience points that level up the heroes. This provides access to new abilities and upgrades. By completing optional mission objectives and hero-specific challenges, the player earns skill points. These can then be used to unlock these new abilities and upgrades to improve the heroes.

Gameranx: In combat, are you able to combine powers between heroes?

Cade: With Capes, we wanted to reinforce the value of teamwork. This led to the design of the Team Up mechanic, where each superhero can lend their powers to each of the other playable characters to enhance an existing action or perform a new powerful ability.

For example, Facet, our defender who controls crystalise to produce armour to protect himself and his allies, can add shards of crystal to his teammate’s attacks allowing them to deliver devastating blows. Other mechanics encourage teamwork too; placing a crystal wall on the battlefield can be used to arc chain lightning from another hero, knocking enemies into heroes produces unique bonuses and counterattacks. The whole game revolves around reinforcing the idea that the heroes are working together as a team.

Gameranx: Does each hero have their own unique set of missions?

Cade: Certain missions in the game require specific heroes to be selected as part of the team. These missions often involve storylines specifically for those heroes. Sometimes these missions forward the campaign, other times they specifically expand on a particular hero’s story or backstory.

Using Facet as an example again, we are introduced to his old friend Beano through an early campaign mission, and as the game progresses are presented with optional missions that explore these two characters and their approach to justice and vigilantism in King City.

Gameranx: Are we looking at multiple endings for Capes?

Cade: With Capes we had a specific story we were aiming to tell, and this meant for this title there is no branching narrative and there is only one ending.

Gameranx: Lastly, I just want to confirm that Capes will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Cade: Yes, and the game is officially Steam Deck verified.

Again, you don’t have long to wait before you can get your hands on the game. Capes is set to land in the marketplace on May 29, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.